Now that we have had a few days to digest what happened in the Dolphins-Chiefs game, I think we all have a level-headed opinion of this team. I must say it was a rollercoaster of a morning. There were tons of highs and lows; it took me a few days to process what happened.

The narratives around the team, while I think they are ridiculous, are not escapable until they beat the best of the best team. The Dolphins were competitive in two of their three losses against great teams, especially this last one. Don’t let the first half score fool you; the Dolphins would have been in the game if it wasn’t for an ill-timed scoop and score.

The Dolphins dominated the second half, 14-0 in points and outgaining the Chiefs by a large margin. The game came down to the final possession. Eventually, they will close one of these games out. The defense was superb; Chubb and Phillips were monsters. Howard and Ramsey were significant in the secondary as well as the safeties. The pass rush got home and proved pressure numerous times despite going against a great offensive line, possibly the best in the league.

This bye week, the team must rest, get healthy, and return to their fundamentals on offense. Too often, McDaniel gets too cute with it. Mostert is buzzing, yet they still used Ahmed. Jeff Wilson looks slow, and I can’t wait to get Achane back in this offense. I think he completely would have changed the Eagles and Chiefs games.

The Dolphins are in a good spot, 6-3 at the top of the division, with a good schedule ahead of them. Fans should still be optimistic about this team and keep believing!