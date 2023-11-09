The Dolphins narrowly lost their matchup in Germany this past weekend 21-14 after putting out their worst half of football under Mike McDaniel in the first half. Naturally, after losing to the Chiefs, yet another team with a winning record, the Dolphins are again being called frauds and every synonym for the word.

While obviously, there is some cause for concern due to how the Dolphins have shot themselves in the foot in these games, Philly and KC in particular, there is no reason to sound the alarm and scream that the sky is falling after the loss this weekend.

The Dolphins sit at three losses on the season, which currently has them sitting atop the AFC East as they enter their bye week. Going into the season, if you had told me that the Dolphins would be in first place at 6-3 heading into the bye week, I would have been floored, and that’s how Dolphins fans should feel right now. It is a long season; there will be many hiccups and growing pains as the team tries to reach its potential, so fans shouldn’t be too concerned and stricken over this loss.

Another factor in this is the teams that they have lost to. After getting blown out in Buffalo, the Dolphins have been on the cusp of defeating the defending AFC and NFC champions on the road. Losing sucks, and their record against winning teams will need to improve. Still, it’s not like the Dolphins have been losing to teams barely scraping by to remain above .500: they’re competing with super contenders and are just a few miscues away from winning two of those losses.

This is a young team that is really in the first year of their Super Bowl window. There are bound to be some hiccups along the way. I believe that McDaniel and the team will learn from these losses and address the issues that have plagued them.