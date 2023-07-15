Training camp for the Miami Dolphins is inching ever closer; football fans all over are starting to comb the internet for any bit of details they can get as the season grows nearer. What better way to get your fix than reading up on some of the more under-the-radar battles that will be happening during Dolphins’ camp? Let’s take a look at the defensive side of the ball first.

Inside Linebacker

I believe this position is only guaranteed to two individuals at the moment, 6th-year veteran Jerome Baker and recent addition David Long Jr. After that, there seems to be a wide-open battle between the likes of Andrew Van Ginkel, Malik Reed, and Channing Tindall. I mention these three players as the top options at the moment, but others could stand out in the early stages of training camp. Van Ginkel, who has largely been used as a pass rusher in years past, has caught the eye of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and has thus been asked to take snaps at inside linebacker. Malik Reed was added this off-season as someone familiar with Fangio’s system and played with Bradley Chubb during his time with the Denver Broncos. Channing Tindall was drafted last season and didn’t see the field much, but he could easily factor into the mix due to his athleticism and size. I believe that Van Ginkel might have the edge here, but as I just mentioned, anything can happen; it’s a position battle fans should keep their eyes on when camp begins.

Safety

I’ll start by saying that Jevon Holland is 100% locked in for the first safety position; this particular battle will be for the position next to him. Last season, Brandon Jones was quickly making a name for himself as he was making big play after big play, and then in Week 7, he tore his ACL. All reports have confirmed that Jones is ready to go and contribute significantly to the Dolphins’ new-look defense. However, he will have some competition. That competition comes in the form of Deshon Elliot, the former Detroit Lion who started 14 games last season and seemed ready to compete for a starting role with the Fins. Brandon Jones was used as a Swiss army knife of sorts, sometimes lining up in coverage and other times lining up in the box as a Blitzer, which he did successfully, notching two sacks and a forced fumble before his season was cut short. I expect both of these players to see field time, but I’m excited to see the two battle it out to play alongside Holland.

Slot Cornerback

Being a cornerback on a team that flaunts the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard could be considered a deterrent or a challenge. I fully believe that the players fighting for the nickel corner sport all view this as a challenge and are willing to meet that challenge head-on. The players in question are Nik Needham, returning from a torn Achilles, the undrafted standout who replaced him, Kader Kohou, and finally, Cam Smith, this year’s draft pick. I also believe that any of these three players could easily back up Ramsey or Howard, so this is honestly a battle I’ll be paying full attention to. I also have full faith that Fangio will find a way to use all of these guys one way or another, but still, it’s going to be exciting, and when you have the kind of speed that the Dolphins do on offense, any time the corners can get a win is going to raise some eyebrows. I’ve got my money on Kohou in this situation, as I believe he’s only scratched the surface of his ability and will take the time to study how Ramsey and Howard approach the game.

Those are my underrated battles to watch for on the defensive side of the ball; check out part two for a glimpse into some of the battles on the offensive side of the ball; football is upon us; can you feel it?