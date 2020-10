Stephen A. Smith along with Max Kellerman and the rest of the crew from ESPN’s First Take discuss the big Miami Dolphins news of the week of Tua Tagovailoa replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. Hear what Stephen A. Smith has to say and if he thinks the Dolphins made the correct call in making this news. Also, in the second video below see the real-time reaction of Max Kellerman and Stephen A. when the news broke in real-time Tuesday morning.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE