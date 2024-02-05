It’s Mock Draft season, and NFL Network Draft guru Lance Zierlein has released his first mock draft of the season. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1 Pick #21 Miami selects Graham Barton IOL Duke

Barton is one of the safest linemen in this draft, offering great body control and legitimate multi-position flexibility. He has the talent to step in as a starting guard or center on Day 1.