TMZ is reporting that Tyreek Hill’s divorce case has been dismissed. Tyreek filed for divorce a few weeks back, but per the Broward County Cour records, on January 30th, Tyreek filed to drop his petition for divorce. Per court records now, the matter has been “dismissed, settled or disposed before hearing.”

After the confusion of the filing, Tyreek did say he fired the “bonehead” who filed the paperwork by mistake and that he and his wife are happily married. While the documents were signed and prepared, Hill said he never gave the green light to file the paperwork to move forward with the divorce.