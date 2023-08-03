On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian break down all of the big news from the first week of training camp. We go over some roster moves of who has been let go and who Miami is working out and has signed in the past 24 hours. We also talk about the report on The Carton Show on FS1 that is saying Dalvin Cook will sign with Miami or the Cowboys, and the Jets are out of the picture. And we also talk about the fallout from Stephen A Smith’s comments about Mike McDaniel on Tuesday, as well as some new Stephen A Smith comments on Wednesday about Tua. We also talk about this upcoming Hall of Fame weekend and look back on Zach’s career and journey to the NFL. And we close out the show answering listener questions from the DolphinsTalk.com Mailbag—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



