A few weeks back, the NFL confirmed that in Week 1, they would be playing a game in Brazil, and with the Miami Dolphins the only NFL team with marketing rights in Brazil, it was expected that the Dolphins would be in the game. On Monday, the NFL confirmed the Eagles will be playing in Brazil Week 1 on a Friday evening. And since Miami doesn’t play Philadelphia in 2024, they cannot be in the game.

One would expect in 2025, since that is the year when the AFC Teams have the extra home game, Miami will be giving up a home game to play in Brazil then.