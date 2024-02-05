It’s Mock Draft season, and ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller released a new two-round Mock Draft on ESPN.com. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1: Pick #21 Miami Selects Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins hits free agency this spring, and his replacement could be found at pick No. 21 if Miami doesn’t re-sign him. Newton is a first-step magician who can either slip between blockers or straight-up run over them. The 6-foot-2 295-pounder had 7.5 sacks during the regular season while playing multiple alignments on the Illinois front. Put him at 3-technique in Miami, with a healthy cast of defensive ends such as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips around him, and Newton has the goods to make a Grady Jarrett-like impact.

Round 2: Pick #55 Miami Selects Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Robert Jones all hit free agency this offseason, making it a near-lock that the Dolphins will add a guard or center early in the draft. Beebe played left guard at an expert level for Kansas State, but there has been chatter about his potential at center. His movement ability in the run game just so happens to be a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense, too.