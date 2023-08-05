On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show by talking about the possible shake-up on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. Multiple reports are out saying Liam Eichenberg is not a sure thing to be the Dolphins’ starter at left guard as two other players (we are prohibited by team rules to say their names) are competing for the position and getting a lot of work with the starters. We discuss Miami’s offensive line and whether this news should be surprising. Then, Mike does a full recap of Friday’s training camp practice and which players stood out above the rest—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



