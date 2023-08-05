Colin Cowherd predicts that Tua will have a strong season this year, but he will get hurt though, and because of that, with Tua having two seasons left on his deal, they will start drafting quarterbacks. Because the Miami and SF offense doesn’t require a great quarterback, but great weapons, and any quarterback will look good in this style of offense. That Miami and SF have the best offensive schemes. Cowherd says Miami will keep Tua around for the final year of his deal, but they won’t pay him big money.