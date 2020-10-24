Last week found me a perfect 4-4, very average. The B1G 10 is now BACK and more games are added to the college slate. These games are full of unknowns but there are some possibilities to start your B1G 10 betting campaign on a solid start. The NFL sees a few more teams head to the bye week, but a strong possibility that we cash out big here! Let’s break down the best bets of the week here at the ‘Gambling Corner’.

Florida State (+5) @ Louisville

What a turn of events last week in Tallahassee. An amazing upset of North Carolina has FSU feeling good. Louisville has had their struggles this year but this game should be tight. It seems like a FG game is inevitable, which is why I like getting 5 with the road team.

Penn State (-6) @ Indiana

With uncertainty coming in for both teams, you have to consider the better team in this scenario. Only giving up 6 on the spread is an ideal situation to take. Penn State should win this game by a TD at least, even though it seems Indiana is on the rise, I just don’t see it in the first game.

Boston College (-161) vs Georgia Tech

I have enjoyed GT’s change in offensive philosophy and they are actually throwing the ball around. But I love BC at home in this game. The spread at 3.5 doesn’t entice me in either direction, so I am taking the home team here on the money line.

Michigan @ Minnesota UNDER 54.5

When you think B1G 10 football, one word comes to mind.. DEFENSE. This game is going to be played in the frigid cold, it’s the first game for both teams with limited practice. I can see offenses struggling and defense keeping this score low. I love the under here!

Season Record 9-15

Green Bay (-3.5) @ Houston

The Packers were flat out embarrassed last week against the Bucs. Aaron Rodgers typically doesn’t have two bad weeks in a row. Houston has been struggling defensively and seems to be getting ready for a rebuild. The Packers should run away with this one. Take Green Bay laying 3.5.

Dallas (-110) @ Washington

The NFC Least continues to be pathetic. But that doesn’t mean you don’t take a more talented football team to win this game. I think they will be better suited to run through Zeke, if he can hang on to the football. I think Dallas should win this game outright.

Tampa Bay (-4.5) @ Las Vegas

You would think coming off a bye week would be helpful for a team like Vegas. Except their entire starting offensive line may be put on the COVID/Reserve list this week as Trent Brown is now out with being potentially exposed. That bodes well for an aggressive Tampa defense who should have a field day.

Chicago (+6) @ Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

I don’t normally pick Monday Night games but the Bears getting a near touchdown against an up and down Rams team seems too much to me. Foles has been playing well enough to keep the Bears in games and their defense has been lights out and making most of their chances. You just don’t know what team you will see with LA. I will take the near TD for Chicago.

