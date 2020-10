Graham Stephan is a self-made multi-millionaire and he made his millions prior to the age of 30. He runs a widely successful YouTube channel in which millions of people turn to him for financial advice. Recently he did a show on his channel where he reviewed how Tua Tagovailoa spent his first $1 million he earned once he signed his NFL contract and shared his thoughts on it. It’s an interesting video, to say the least, that you will want to check out.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE