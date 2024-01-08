After having a three-game lead in the division, the Dolphins collapsed and let the Bills take the AFC East for the fourth year in a row. Not only did the Dolphins suffer an end-of-the-season collapse, but they also blew a lead in the game for the division title. This was a chance for the Dolphins to become division champions for the first time since 2008, but they just weren’t able to close out the season properly or the last game.

The Bills have dominated the Dolphins in the past couple of years. They have won almost every matchup between the two, and usually, it is not even a close game. This time around, it looked like the Dolphins had a real chance of beating the Bills as they went to the Half with a seven-point lead, but then proceeded to blow that lead in the second half and lose the division. So, why don’t we take a look at some of the things that happened in this game?

The Dolphins offense was playing good in the first half, especially when it came to running the ball, Devon Achane and Jeff Wilson seemed unstoppable. The passing game was also good, except for the interception Tua threw in the first drive on a long pass. The Defense played amazingly in the first half, and they were able to stop the run game and force two turnovers in the endzone. But once the second half started, everything changed.

The offense made the same mistake as the last time they played the Bills and seemingly stopped running the ball, even though they were successful with it and had a lead. That also caused the passing game to be completely dead and resulted in four straight punts for the Dolphins, one of which was returned for a touchdown. This is something we have seen a lot this year in the Dolphins’ losses: them pulling away from the run in the second half for seemingly no reason and consequently struggling in offense. This is one of the things McDaniel has to improve on moving forward, and he realizes he has to stick to what’s working, which is the run.

The defense didn’t play so badly in the second half, they were able to stop the Bills multiple times including forcing one more turnover in the redzone. But they also gave up some big plays, especially when Josh Allen scrambled, and even though the Dolphins had a spy on him, he was still able to run at will. This is something the Dolphins have struggled with against Josh Allen every time they meet, and they have to find a solution, even if we only play them again next season. The defensive plan wasn’t terrible, they did blitz Josh Allen quite a few times, but Josh Allen was able to complete short passes down the middle and avoid the sacks. The defense doesn’t deserve the blame for this game as they did everything they could against a good offense and didn’t receive much help from the offense in the second half, making it that they were on the field for a long time with barely any rest.

I don’t know who the special team coordinator is, but just fired him already, our special team’s unit has been awful all year long and it never seems to get better. The only exception has been Jason Sanders, the kicker, who improved a lot from the beginning of the season. But the return team and return prevention team are completely useless. You just can’t allow a ninety-five-yard punt returned for a touchdown on a game of this magnitude or really on any game. That’s completely unacceptable and is a good enough reason by itself to fire the guy.

As I mentioned already, McDaniel also has to be better. I still believe in him and want him in Miami for many more years because I know he is still improving as a Head Coach, but he really has to start learning from his mistakes and start doing better in big games like this one. Of course, Tua and Tyreek also deserve some of the blame. I know there are some injuries on the offense but that’s no excuse to just force the ball to Tyreek every play, it’s very risky and results and interceptions a lot. As for Tyreek, he has to stop dropping passes, he has dropped way too many passes this year and many of them have been important ones, he has to figure out something and start catching everything.

The Dolphins do have a lot of injuries, and they keep piling up, especially in the defensive line. The Dolphins lost two more pass rushers to injuries against the Bills, and both of them are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. However, all the injuries are no excuse for this loss or for any loss or for what has happened to this team in general. They have to stop collapsing and man up. The Dolphins now have to travel to freezing Kansas City for the playoffs and get a chance to get their first playoff win in over twenty years. Let’s hope this team figures it out and delivers on Saturday night.

