On Monday, the Miami Dolphins already ruled out Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel for Saturday night’s playoff game vs. Kansas City. Baker broke his wrist and had surgery today. Van Ginkel has a foot injury and is out for the rest of the season. Linebacker Cameron Goode also will not play and is lost for the season as well with a leg injury.

