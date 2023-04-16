The Dolphins HAVE SIGNED WR Chosen Anderson

Source confirms the Dolphins have agreed to a contract with former Cardinals WR Chosen Anderson — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 16, 2023

Within the last hour on his Instagram Page, WR Chosen Anderson (formerly Robby Anderson) put out two videos, one saying, “I am Coming Home. Miami Dolphins” and another of him holding up a Miami Dolphins jersey. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has confirmed the signing.

Chosen Anderson played for Carolina and Arizona in 2022. He played in 16 games total, started 7, and had 20 receptions, 282 yards, and one touchdown combined for both teams. Anderson began his NFL career in 2016 with the NY Jets, where he played for four seasons. In 2020 he signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers, where he was reunited with his old college coach Matt Rhule. Then last year, mid-season, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. For his career, he has started 86 of 111 games, has 375 receptions for 4,956 yards, and 29 touchdowns.

In 2017, Anderson was arrested twice in South Florida, once in Sunrise at a traffic stop where he then threatened to sexually assault the police officer’s wife and another time in Miami at a music festival for resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.

In 2022, he got into a heated verbal argument with the Panthers’ WR coach during a game, and then head coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room. He was traded days later to Arizona.

Robby Anderson changed his first name to “Chosen” earlier this year and no word was given as to why.