It’s never a slow news day with the Miami Dolphins it appears. Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting the Dolphins are fielding trade offers for superstar cornerback Xavien Howard. Per the Sun-Sentinel report, the Dolphins already have an offer for Howard and are seriously considering moving the talented cornerback via trade before the NFL trade deadline which is Tuesday, Nov 3rd at 4 pm eastern time. It would be a curious move for the Dolphins as they are in the thick of the playoff race at about the mid-way point of the season.

Miami #Dolphins exploring trade offers for cornerback Xavien Howard https://t.co/N9jklsbSQ0 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 27, 2020

Plus one has to question the Dolphins thought process here as isn’t the goal for most organizations to draft, develop, make a player a corner-stone building block piece, and then go on to win and possibly win a championship with those players you draft and develop? This would be another case of Miami drafting someone and developing them and not reaping the rewards of that and sending the player away to another team.

UPDATE: From Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald

Dolphins to me:"The report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel is factually inaccurate and based on rumors.The paper practiced poor journalism by not reaching out to the team for comment or the chance to respond to the story. We are not exploring any trades regarding Xavien Howard" — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 27, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

