FOX Sports Radio personality Colin Cowherd who has been a huge advocate and supporter of Tua for over a year now and in the lead-up to the NFL draft and Miami’s selection of Tua has suddenly changed his tune. He is now questioning if Tua can be successful in the NFL.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE