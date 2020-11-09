Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals. We discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s impressive outing as well as the other standouts in the game including the coaching staff. This is getting fun Fin Fans!
