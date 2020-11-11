In the end, it’s always the players who have to execute and get it done. However, setting your people up for success, creating opportunities for them to succeed, and making the right decisions at the right time are the hallmark of great leadership. In this case, we’re talking about coaching – but it applies to all walks of professional life. The Two Old Dolfans both know good leadership when they see it, and our Dolphins are making us very happy in this regard. Flores. Tua. More. In an energetic podcast, they discuss what they saw in the Cardinals game. They talk about the national media, have some fun poking at the power rankings, and dig into our new quarterback and the things their eyes are seeing in his play. Did you notice the difference in class between Tua and Murray? They did, listen in to hear it. It’s high time to reassess the remaining schedule with the knowledge of what the Dolphins are now. Playoffs? Yes Dolfans, get excited.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE