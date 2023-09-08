Miami Dolphins superstar left tackle Terron Armstead has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Chargers by the Miami Dolphins. No word yet on how many games he will miss this season, but for this week, Kendall Lamm will line up at left tackle, and either Liam Eichenberg or Isiah Wynn will be next to him at left guard. For Lamm, Miami is his 5th team in 8 years since entering the NFL.

Armstead played in 13 games in 2022 for Miami as he had a toe injury that he played through the entire season. In his final season in New Orleans in 2021, he played in 8 games. And in 2020, he played in 14 games for the Saints. Dating back to Armstead’s rookie season of 2013 he has never played every game in a full NFL season.