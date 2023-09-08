As Week One of Miami Dolphins Football commences, living in Miami or its vicinity is necessary to ensure seamless access to our Dolphins’ games. Fortunately, in this technologically advanced era, we have streaming, radio, and applications at our disposal.

YouTube and YouTube TV

YouTube has emerged as the premier platform for NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone, following a substantial investment of $2 billion for broadcasting rights. This service, albeit straightforward, warrants some scrutiny. This service can be used as an add-on to YouTube TV or directly on YouTube. Notably, these plans do not encompass the 4K upcharge, adhering to the base package for YouTube TV.

The pricing and tiers are delineated as follows

YouTube TV subscription + NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL Red Zone = ($72.99 base package) + ($299.00) + ($40.00)

YouTube TV subscription + NFL Sunday Ticket = ($72.99 base package) + ($299.00)

YouTube website + NFL Sunday Ticket = $399.00

YouTube website + NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL Redzone = $439.00

While these costs may appear considerable, YouTube extends a substantial student discount contingent upon school enrollment, which significantly alleviates the pricing. Regrettably, this discount is not applicable to YouTube TV.

YouTube website + NFL Sunday Ticket = $109.00

YouTube website + NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL Redzone = $119.00

**Note that NFL Sunday Ticket and Redzone exclusively cover games scheduled during “non-primetime” hours.

Local TV

With the Miami Dolphins attaining contender status, several games are now slated for “Primetime” slots, broadcasted on NFL Network, ESPN, Prime (Amazon), and local channels. The schedule is as follows:

Sun, Sept 17, Week 2: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots at 20:20 on NBC.

Sun, Oct 22, Week 7: Miami vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 20:20 on NBC.

Sun, Nov 5, Week 9: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 0930 on NFL Network.

Fri, Nov 24, Week 12: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets at 1500 on Prime (Amazon) Video.

Mon, Dec 11, Week 14: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans at 20:15 on ESPN.

**The schedule for Week 18 remains To Be Determined regarding time and channel.

NFL+

NFL+ stands as the primary choice for mobile and tablet viewing, offering every live local and primetime game, along with an optional NFL Redzone subscription.

NFL+ is priced at $6.99 per month.

NFL+ and NFL Redzone bundle is available at $14.99 per month.

Radio

Listening to the games via radio is a straightforward and reliable method. SiriusXM and various networks will provide audio streams throughout the year, including Compass USA, Dolphins Radio Network, Dolphins Spanish Radio, and iHeart Radio.

Local Bars and Restaurants

Undoubtedly, the most fun way to watch a Miami Dolphins game is with a group of friends, some beers, and a good time. And, as a bonus, it also helps the local economy!

Here’s to a season of Dolphins triumphs and memorable moments! Now, let’s pray to the football gods to keep Tua healthy, upright, and injury-free.

Warm Regards, Michael Garrity

@Thats_Dopamine