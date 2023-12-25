Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins surprised a lot of people in the NFL. Dolphins Deliver Harsh Reality Check

A prevailing myth was shattered in the aftermath of the Dolphins’ 22-20 victory. The notion that McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins were incapable of defeating teams with winning records dissolved, leaving the Cowboys to grapple with the reality of their vulnerabilities. Even though the Cowboys won 10 games and lost 5, the recent loss makes people question whether they can deal with challenges, especially when playing away games.

Unveiling Intricate Pattern of Turmoil

Coach Mike McCarthy’s openly saying that the Buffalo loss was a “wake-up call” highlights how important the Cowboys’ struggles on the road are. Despite boasting undeniable talent and clinching a playoff berth, the Cowboys have stumbled in every away game against teams with a .500-plus record and faced unexpected setbacks against sub-.500 opponents. The important question is still there: Why can’t the Cowboys play their best on the road against good teams in the playoffs?

Glimpse of Brilliance Amidst Storm

Even though the Dolphins game showed the offense having a hard time, the defense did well and showed moments of strong determination. Holding the Dolphins to fewer points than in previous road losses showcased a commendable effort. The defense did a good job stopping the best-scoring team, making them score 9.5 points less than usual and being strong in the red zone. But people still wonder if the defense can get important turnovers and stop teams from winning, making them worried about the defense staying strong all the time.

Red-Zone Predicaments and Lamb’s Vanishing Act

The Cowboys started their clash with the Dolphins on a promising note, launching a 73-yard drive that showcased offensive strength. However, the drive’s demise in the red zone unveiled recurring struggles throughout the season. Dropping the ball and missing chances show that the team has a hard time turning good drives into real points. The disappearance of star receiver CeeDee Lamb during crucial quarters echoed a troubling trend reminiscent of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the season.

Deciphering Prescott’s Dilemma

Dak Prescott, the heartbeat of the Cowboys, found himself facing relentless pressure, being hit a staggering 12 times during the Dolphins clash. Coach McCarthy candidly attributed offensive stalls to protection issues, acknowledging the pressing need for improvement. Even with the problems, Prescott stayed determined and hopeful. But the big question is still there: Can the Cowboys fix the protection issues, make smart changes as well, and always show their strong offense?

Late-Game Surge

Even though they lost, the Cowboys showed they could bounce back in the last part of the game against the Dolphins. Prescott led a long drive, showing he is determined and skilled, suggesting they can come back in games. CeeDee Lamb also did really well with 118 yards, but the defense had a hard time keeping the lead, showing they need to work together better.

Verdict

As the Cowboys think about what happened in the Dolphins game, more questions come up about how they will do in the playoffs. The team is in a tough situation and it seems they might have to play all their playoff games away from home to reach the Super Bowl. Mike McDaniel’s straightforward question about believing in the team challenges the Cowboys to face problems with playing on the road, not being consistent on offense, and mistakes on defense. It is not just a loss. Rather, it is a signal to improve, change perceptions and prove they have what it takes to be really good in football as well. The way forward might be unsure, but the Cowboys have a big chance to answer questions, make doubters quiet, and start a journey to fix things in the playoffs.