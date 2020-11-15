The Dolphins extended their winning streak to 5 games as they beat the LA Chargers at home 39-21 and Mike and Tom are here to break the victory down on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. It wasn’t always pretty at times but with all of the injuries, the Dolphins currently have to come out and beat a pesky Chargers team that wouldn’t go away. Everyone talked about the Tua vs Herbert battle and both quarterbacks played well but the Dolphins were the more talented team and that showed over the course of four quarters. From Salvon Ahmed to Xavien Howard, to Malcolm Perry, to outstanding offensive line play, to Tua….this was an overall great team victory. And we break it all down, dive deep into the stats and talk about where Miami stands in the playoff picture. So sit back and enjoy another VICTORY edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show!

