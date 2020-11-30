The Miami Dolphins faced off against the New York Jets for the second time this season. The first time both teams meet this season, the Jets were without their starting quarterback Sam Darnold and ended up suffering a shut-out defeat to the Dolphins. This week, with Darnold back, they were looking to avenge that game and hope to even the series to one win apiece. It didn’t happen.

The Dolphins were without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who injured his throwing hand earlier in the week. Elevating Ryan Fitzpatrick for the game. Coincidentally, the last time that Fitzpatrick started was during that shut-out victory against the Jets earlier in the season.

The game kicked off with the Dolphins’ defensive unit being tested early, as the Jet’s offense was able to march down the field 74 yards in only 10 plays. Thanks to a well-timed 3rd down blitz call, Miami’s defense was able to sack Sam Darnold and stop the Jets at their 20-yard line; only giving up a field goal.

Miami’s offense was off to a slow start early in the contest. After their first two drives, the offense was only able to score a 54-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. Which tied the game 3-3.

On the Dolphins’ next offensive possession, however, Fitzpatrick got loose. Throwing 6 of 7 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown to his favorite red-zone target Mike Gesicki. Gesicki was able to jump over the defender and snag the touchdown pass as if he was a center coming down with a rebound. This score gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead over the New York Jets.

After a quick three and out series and forcing the Jets to punt again. Miami was able to get within field goal range for Sanders to display his kicking distance once more and convert another long kick, this time from 51-yards out. Increasing the Dolphins’ lead on the Jets to 13-3.

The Jets tried to answer by going on a 13 play 82-yard drive, led by their running back Frank Gore. Gore and the Jets were able to pound through the Dolphins defense on this drive but stalled out at the 29-yard line and had to settle for a field goal attempt. The Jet’s failed to get any points from the drive as kicker Castillo missed the field goal wide right. Ending the first half with the score 13-3.

New York’s defense made some key adjustments going into the second half. The Jet’s defensive unit forced a quick punt by the Dolphins on their first possession of the third quarter. However, the Dolphins’ opportunistic defense would answer back by creating a turnover. As they were able to flush Sam Darnold out of the pocket and forced him to throw a bad pass that was intercepted by Miami’s Nik Needham.

The Jet’s defense continued to present problems for Miami, as Matt Breida had the ball stripped from him on a second-down run, which the Jet’s recovered giving their offense great field position at the 45-yard line. Fortunately, the Jet’s would punt after a quick three and out.

On the Dolphins’ next offensive series, New York’s defense continued to harass Miami and created another turnover. This time the Jets knocked the ball out of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hands just when he was about to throw it. New York was able to recover the fumble on the 43-yard line giving the Jet’s offense great field position to start the fourth quarter.

With another opportunity to start the drive, in great field position for the Jets. The Dolphins’ defense needed to make a big play, and they got just that in the form of Kyle Van Noy and Raekwon Davis, who were both able to sack Sam Darnold for an 8-yard loss and ruining the Jet’s newly acquired momentum.

With the Jet’s down 10 points in the fourth quarter, and not wanting to spoil good filed position, they decided to go for it on fourth down and a yard to go. Miami’s Elandon Roberts was all over it and able to lay a vicious hit on Frank Gore in the backfield and getting the stop to create a turnover on downs.

With the score still, 13-3 and ten minutes left in the fourth quarter Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins were able to find their rhythm on offense. With some nice runs by DeAndre Washington, the newest member of the Miami Dolphins, and a couple of really nice back-shoulder throws to Devante Parker, the Dolphins were able to get to the 7-yard line. Where Fitzpatrick found Adam Shaheen, who used his big tight end frame to fight his way into the endzone for the Dolphins’ second touchdown of the game, which increased the lead 20-3.

Miami’s defense was able to seal the victory, forcing Sam Darnold to make one more mistake and throwing an interception to the X-man, Xavien Howard. This is Howard’s seventh interception this season, making a strong case for being named All-Pro this season.

The Dolphins defeated the Jets 20-3. Improving their record to 7-4, but more importantly, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. The Dolphins will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their next contest of the season. The Bengals only have two wins on the season, but there is no reason for the Dolphins to take them lightly. If Miami wants any shot at playing in the postseason, they cannot fall victim to another “trap game”.

