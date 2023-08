Waaaay too long since Alex and Scott have been in the same room with the express purpose of recording a podcast. In this episode, they talk about the offseason, observations from the first preseason game, things they are excited about, and things they are worried about. How do Miami’s positions and units look for this year (so far)? What may be our strengths? Weaknesses? Where does Mike McDaniel struggle in his role of head coach, and will he improve? All this and more…