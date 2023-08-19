Are you freaking out about Miami’s offensive line yet? Because I might be. The success of the 2023 season is so dependent on Tua playing at least 16 games that not addressing the offensive line depth is sabotaging that.

The Dolphins are practicing in Houston this week in preparation for their second preseason game against the Houston Texans. Thursday morning, during the first play of the 11-on-11 team period, Miami’s all-world left tackle Terron Armstead “got landed on,” and he was eventually carted off the field after walking gingerly to the trainer’s table.

The news Thursday night that the injury was nothing serious and the “mindset is on week 1.”

I know that the 2023 football season flashed right before your eyes when you heard Armstead got hurt. And the ending to that flash season wasn’t any good without Armstead.

Terron Armstead is NOT going to play every game this season.

He’s just not.

He has not been able to stay healthy for a full season in a very long time, well, actually, ever since entering the league in 2013. And we saw how much better the Dolphins’ offense is when Armstead is in the game.

So why is Chris Grier so hard-headed about adding another offensive lineman?

The division rival NY Jets are certainly worried about their offensive line situation. Head Coach Robert Saleh was seen on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” embarrassing his offensive line in front of the entire team, saying,

“It doesn’t matter if you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, two 10 million dollar receivers…none of it matters until the big boys up front change who the fuck we are!”

Aaron Rodgers is now sending subliminal signals for the Jets to go and get his long-time friend and teammate LT David Bakhtiari from the Green Bay Packers.

The point is, your rivals are not playing around Grier. Protect the quarterback!