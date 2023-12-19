On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom breaks down all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Tom goes over all of the latest injury news concerning the Dolphins. Who may be ready for this weekend’s big game, and who will probably need more time off to heal? He then talks about Raheem Mostert’s record-breaking season this year and how he has surpassed everyone’s pre-season expectations and now holds the Dolphins’ single-season touchdown record. To close the show, Tom discusses how the Miami Dolphins defense continues to improve week after week and how they have done so with many injuries and not being fully healthy at any point this season.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

