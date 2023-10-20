Fin-Tasy followers, we have made it to week 7. Currently, in my four leagues, I have records of 6-0, 4-2, 4-2, and 3-3. It’s not easy navigating multiple leagues, especially entering a week that becomes complicated due to various bye weeks and injuries.

We’ll begin recapping week 6 with the top performers from the Dolphins vs. Panthers and then the whole league.

Dolphins vs. Panthers

Raheem Mostert – 34.2

Tyreek Hill – 28.3

Tua Tagovailoa – 22.48

Jaylen Waddle – 18.1

Salvon Ahmed – 12.4

Adam Theilen – 28.5

Chuba Hubbard – 16.0

Bryce Young – 12.68

Around the League

QB: Dak Prescott – 24.88

RB: Raheem Mostert – 34.2

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown – 30.4

TE: Travis Kelce – 21.4 D/ST: Vikings – 22.0

K: Justin Tucker – 19.0

Week 6 saw a lot of fantasy production from WRs, with ten players over 100 receiving yards but only 1 TD each. The RB position only saw two players eclipse 100 rushing yards (Kyren Williams and Mostert) and two with two rushing TDs (Mostert and Travis Etienne). The scoring was down across the league in week 6, meaning a lot of teams are getting yardage but are stalling in the Redzone. In touchdown-dependent leagues, that’s no bueno.

Week 6 also saw multiple players leave games early with injury concerns. Some of the most notable include Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Kyren Williams, Justin Fields, David Montgomery, and Trevor Lawrence. Some injuries have been listed as day-to-day, but others could see players miss time. With this information, let’s progress into Week 7.

Week 7 Byes and Injuries

The Cowboys, Bengals, Panthers, Texans, Titans, and Jets are all on bye this week. This means your fantasy team will be missing help from players like Tony Pollard, Ceedee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, Deandre Hopkins, and Breece Hall. Couple this with players who could miss time, and you’re probably combing the waiver wire to find anyone viable. It’s weeks like this that test your ability to find depth. I will break down position by position to help you find players to fill the potential holes in your roster.

Quarterbacks

Players you’ll be without:

Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, Justin Fields

Players to use as replacements:

Sam Howell: Fresh off of a 3-TD game against the Falcons and facing the Giants.

Baker Mayfield: Had a rough week six but now faces the Falcons that allowed Howell to throw for 3 TDs

Brock Purdy: Expect him to have a bounce-back game on Monday night.

Matthew Stafford: With targets like Nacua and Kupp, it’s almost guaranteed Stafford will find one of them in the end zone.

Running Backs

Players you’ll be without

Tony Pollard, Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Derrick Henry, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Kyren Williams

Players to use as replacements

Jahmyr Gibbs: I can’t believe I’m saying this, but if he plays and starts, he’s worth consideration. (Craig Reynolds is also dealing with injury concerns.)

Brian Robinson: The Giants have allowed a lot of rushing on defense.

Roschon Johnson: Still in concussion protocol, but if he plays, he’s the starter, and with Fields out, the Bears will look to run (sub in D’onta Foreman if Johnson can’t go)

Wide Receivers

Players you’ll be without

Adam Theilen, Ceedee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, Deandre Hopkins, Garrett Wilson

Players to use as replacements

Courtland Sutton: As bad as the Broncos have looked, Sutton has 4 TDs in 6 games.

Zay Flowers: The electric rookie has been a favorite target of Lamar Jackson

Drake London: Posted his first 100-yard game of the season; look for Ridder to keep feeding him.

Joshua Palmer: He made some impressive catches on Monday night and looks to be the clear #2 behind Keenan Allen

For the tight end position, outside of Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta, it’s been rough sledding. Unless you hold one of those 2, you’re likely streaming anyway. Gerald Everett, Luke Musgrave, and Michael Mayer could be your top options for the week.

Defense

Replacing a defense like the Cowboys or the Jets is not easy, but possible streamers include:

Washington vs. Giants, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, Seattle vs. Arizona