With Josh out of town, Aaron is joined by special guest Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com to preview the Miami Dolphins’ colossal Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. They discuss the matchups to watch and whether or not a Dolphins’ victory would mean the team was one step closer to losing the “same old Dolphins” moniker once and for all. All this and a lot more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

