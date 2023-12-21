Today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast is Mike and Ian’s Christmas Spectacular Holiday Show, as a myriad of guests join them to help them celebrate the holiday season. Who will make a special appearance on the show to spread some Christmas cheer? Tune in and find out. They will also discuss Miami’s win over the Jets last week, all of the latest injury news surrounding the team as they head into this huge game vs the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, and they also will play an exciting game of Dallas Guy vs Florida Man. Then, the guys will give their predictions on who wins this week between Miami and Dallas and share some Christmas memories along the way. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

