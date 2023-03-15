In what should be labeled a bit of a surprising move, the Dolphins have re-signed all four running backs from last season. It was announced on Wednesday that Miami has re-signed RB Myles Gaskin. They re-signed Salvon Ahmed on Sunday and both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on Tuesday. The Dolphins were expected to possibly draft a running back this year or look to upgrade that position heading into the 2023 season. Gaskin last season played in 4 games, started none, and ran only 10 times for 26 yards. Gaskin has been with Miami since 2019 and has started 17 games for the Dolphins in his career.