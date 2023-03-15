Jordan Schultz from The Score is reporting the Dolphins have signed safety DeShon Elliott from the Lions on a one-year deal worth $1.77 million. Elliott was a 6th-round pick of the Ravens in 2018. Last April, he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. In 2022 Elliott played in 14 games; he started 13 of them. He had 96 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. In 2020 he started all 16 games for the Ravens, and in 2021 he played in and started only 6 games before having a season-ending injury with torn biceps and pectoral.

In Miami Elliott will have a chance to compete with Brandon Jones to start opposite Jevon Holland, and he is essentially taking the place of Eric Rowe on the roster.