The Miami Dolphins answered the bell.

After a brutal loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins bounced back with a completely dominant victory over the New York Jets. With injuries on the offensive line and to Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins found other ways to win, combining quick passes and cleverly designed running plays with a key deep shot to Jaylen Waddle to provide the offensive spark they needed. They also received an assist from their defense, which bounced back in a big way following their collapse on Monday night. The Jets’ offensive line became a series of turnstiles in the face of a mighty Dolphins pass rush. The Dolphins’ linebackers and secondary, depleted as well, stepped up and held the Jets to an historic level of offensive futility.

While results elsewhere didn’t quite work out to the Dolphins’ ultimate advantage, the fact remains that the Dolphins control their destiny in the AFC.

Aaron and Josh are back to react and discuss on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

