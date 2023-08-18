On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo today, talking about the big stories in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He opens up the show talking about the Terron Armstead situation that played out all day Thursday, where Terron was carted off the field at practice. And then we found out Thursday evening that Armstead wouldn’t need surgery, and he is working towards playing week 1. Dolphins got the best possible outcome from this situation this time; they may not be so lucky next time. And why is Miami in this situation where they are one Armstead injury away from having their season crumble like a house of cards? This leads to a longer discussion about the job Chris Grier has done and why he has failed Miami time after time during his tenure as the general manager. Mike also provides an update on Brandon Jones, Brandon Pili and talks about the Dolphins hosting CB Bryce Callahan. And he closes the show with a recap of Thursday’s joint practice Miami had with Houston. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





