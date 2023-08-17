Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Armstead will not need surgery and he should be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. Armstead was carted off the field with a lower leg injury earlier Thursday in Houston during a joint practice with the Texans.

On Twitter Armstead said, “Got landed on during team run in practice today! Things like that happens in the trenches! We just get up and get back to work! And that’s what I do! Mindset on Week 1″