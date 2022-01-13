On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike Oliva and Ian Berger talk about the continuing fallout of the Miami Dolphins firing of Brian Flores. Mike and Ian share their thoughts with all of the latest news coming out about how and why this move was made. They talk about if this was the right move to do and what does this mean for the Miami Dolphins organization moving forward. They talk about a lot of the questionable and head-scratching moves Brian Flores did over the past 3 years that may have led to his departure. They also talk about the list of candidates Miami is looking at and have requested to meet with to fill their head coaching vacancy as well as what does Flores being gone means for Miami trading for Deshaun Watson. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





