The Miami Dolphins running back situation got worse on Friday as the team had to place Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Breida has missed the past few days of practice with an illness. The Dolphins are expected to be without Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington this Sunday vs the Bengals as both are listed as doubtful to play currently. Myles Gaskin has yet to be cleared to return at this time also, although there is a chance he could be activated off the IR by Sunday. I would expect to see a heavy dose of Patrick Laird Sunday running the football for the Miami Dolphins.

We have placed running back Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 4, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

