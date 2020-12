On this day in Miami Dolphins History December 9th, 2018: The MIAMI MIRACLE took place. On the final play of the game, trailing by five points with seven seconds to go the Dolphins executed one of the wildest plays in NFL history. Tannehill to Stills to Parker to Drake and the rest is history. Drake ran 52 yards for the winning touchdown. Miami beat New England 34-33

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE