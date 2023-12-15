Omar Kelly of SI.com and AllDolphins.com is reporting that Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday when Miami faces the Jets.

Per Omar’s report: “The Dolphins’ starting left tackle, who has been nursing a knee, quadriceps and ankle injury — all on his right leg — participated in Friday’s lone practice of the week and intends to start his seventh game of the season, according to a source.”

The million dollar question then becomes, do Miami move Kendal Lamm to left guard to try and keep their five best offensive linemen on the field at all times? Robert Hunt has already been declared OUT for this game, per Mike McDaniel, and the Dolphins may be without starting center Liam Eichenberg.