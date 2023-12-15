At his Friday media session, Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins will be without guard Robert Hunt and safety Deshon Elliott on Sunday as both will be OUT for the game. Elliott is still in concussion protocol and won’t be ready to go. Robert Hunt is still nursing a hamstring injury. Regarding Tyreek Hill, McDaniel said they would talk to Tyreek and the medical professionals on Sunday morning to see how he feels and make a decision.

In regards to Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, Liam Eichenberg, De’Von Achane, Jevon Holland, and others, no new updates were given, and we will find out Sunday if any of them will be available to play.