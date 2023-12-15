***WARNING! PROFANITY ABOUNDS!***

It’s time to turn the page.

After a nightmarish loss to the Titans and a very rough few days, the Miami Dolphins have an opportunity to bounce back against the visiting New York Jets. Of course, there will be lingering effects from Monday Night’s loss: Connor Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL. Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane are battling nagging injuries. Liam Eichenberg reportedly has a calf injury. DeShon Elliott remains in the concussion protocol. The injury report is growing and growing.

This is where the rubber meets the road. Can Tua Tagovailoa bounce back from an underwhelming performance behind a makeshift offensive line? Can Mike McDaniel quiet the growing criticism that he can’t scheme up a victory when Plan A doesn’t work? Is this Miami Dolphins team actually built differently or are they still just the Same Old Dolphins?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all this and more on another episode of, you guessed it, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE