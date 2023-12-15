Alex and Scott are joined by Andy Korge for this episode. In preparation for a future push to bring on more remote guests, we used a new tool for this recording, so please bear with us for some minor audio issues.The Titans loss was a surprise to everyone. Alex made a list of mistakes made in the game, any one of which would have changed the final score. Some are on players, some are on coaches, (and we didn’t address officiating) but all need to be fixed to make this team a contender. There are some players on the roster who could have an impact, but are currently unused. Why? Injuries have hurt the Dolphins, and Grier has work to do to find more contributors and depth. The Jets are coming to town, and suddenly this doesn’t look like the lock it should be. What do these three predict?