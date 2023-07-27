Miami Dolphins newly acquired superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to be carted off the practice field this afternoon with a knee injury.

Per Adam Beasley of PFN, “Ramsey was covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the play in which the injury occurred. Head coach Mike McDaniel, cornerback Xavier Howard, and safety Jevon Holland all came to Ramsey’s aid once he went down.

“You know, everybody’s worried about him,” Holland said after practice. “I’m not really sure what’s wrong.”

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee. He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

More on this story as it develops