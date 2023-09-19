Have you ever wondered which coaches are considered the best by fans following the start of a new season? New research from Betway has outlined who the frontrunners are and how different sets of fans rate their own coach based on social media data.

Mike McDaniel is a man who is feeling the love from fans after starting the season with two wins from two. This was reflected by Dolphins fans as they found McDaniel’s sprint off the pitch at half time hilarious during their win over the New England Patriots.

Based on the analysis over the last 30 days:

  • Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel ranks as the 5th most loved NFL coach with over 31% of the fans mentioning him being positive!
  • Mike Vrabel of the Titans was ranked as the NFL’s most well-perceived coach by fans followed by Dennis Allen of the Saints.
  • Following in 3rd place is head coach of the Bills, Sean McDermott with 36.6% being positive over the past 30 days.

The following table ranks the NFL coaches based on the positive sentiment score (%) of the Tweets mentioning them in the past 30 days:

Coach Team Number of Tweets Positive online sentiment score %
Mike Vrabel Titans 3,439 40.0%
Dennis Allen Saints 2,784 39.3%
Sean McDermott Bills 2,319 36.6%
Bill Belichick Patriots 17,508 32.0%
Mike McDaniel Dolphins 8,720 31.5%
Mike Tomlin Steelers 8,546 27.2%
Mike McCarthy Cowboys 7,268 26.4%
Shane Steichen Colts 2,051 23.9%
Ron Rivera Commanders 6,849 22.8%
Todd Bowles Buccaneers 2,319 22.8%
Zac Taylor Bengals 2,823 22.2%
Dan Campbell Lions 14,325 22.1%
Pete Carroll Seahawks 4,425 20.1%
Arthur Smith Falcons 5,123 20.0%
DeMeco Ryans Texans 2,859 18.5%
Andy Reid Chiefs 18,541 18.0%
Doug Pederson Jaguars 4,952 17.3%
Brian Daboll Giants 4,849 17.3%
Matt Eberflus Bears 3,880 16.3%
Kevin O’Connell Vikings 1,362 16.2%
Nick Sirianni Eagles 5,264 16.0%
Sean Payton Broncos 14,744 15.8%
Kyle Shanahan 49ers 13,824 15.7%
John Harbaugh Ravens 4,993 13.7%
Josh McDaniels Raiders 3,460 13.4%
Matt LaFleur Packers 4,598 13.0%
Kevin Stefanski Browns 2,267 12.3%
Frank Reich Panthers 3,286 11.7%
Jonathan Gannon Cardinals 5,750 10.4%
Brandon Staley Chargers 4,174 10.3%
Sean McVay Rams 9,273 10.2%
Robert Saleh Jets 26,161 8.3%