Have you ever wondered which coaches are considered the best by fans following the start of a new season? New research from Betway has outlined who the frontrunners are and how different sets of fans rate their own coach based on social media data.

Mike McDaniel is a man who is feeling the love from fans after starting the season with two wins from two. This was reflected by Dolphins fans as they found McDaniel’s sprint off the pitch at half time hilarious during their win over the New England Patriots.

Based on the analysis over the last 30 days:

Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel ranks as the 5th most loved NFL coach with over 31% of the fans mentioning him being positive!

ranks as the 5th most loved NFL coach with over 31% of the fans mentioning him being positive! Mike Vrabel of the Titans was ranked as the NFL’s most well-perceived coach by fans followed by Dennis Allen of the Saints.

Following in 3rd place is head coach of the Bills, Sean McDermott with 36.6% being positive over the past 30 days.

The following table ranks the NFL coaches based on the positive sentiment score (%) of the Tweets mentioning them in the past 30 days: