The Miami Dolphins are the Happiest Fanbase in the NFL after Week 2! Dolphins fans took to social media after the game against the Patriots and their reaction was 22.50% positive – the most positive in the NFL!
Gambling.com has recorded the sentiments of fans on Twitter from the start of the football weekend to the last game of the week to determine which fans are the happiest after their team’s Week 2 action and which are the angriest.
Here is a ranking of the Top 10 Happiest Fans in the NFL after Week 2:
|Rank
|Team
|Positive rating
|1
|Miami Dolphins
|22.50%
|2
|Dallas Cowboys
|21.50%
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|20.50%
|4
|Las Vegas Raiders
|19.70%
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|18.80%
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|18%
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|17.60%
|8
|Green Bay Packers
|17.30%
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|17.20%
|10
|Detroit Lions
|17%
A here is a Top 10 ranking of the Angriest Fans in the NFL after Week 2:
|Rank
|Team
|Negative rating
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|20.30%
|2
|Denver Broncos
|18.20%
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|18.10%
|4
|Chicago Bears
|18.00%
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|17.70%
|6
|New England Patriots
|17.30%
|7
|Indianapolis Colts
|16.90%
|8
|New York Jets
|16.60%
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|16.40%
|10
|Las Vegas Raiders
|15.20%
