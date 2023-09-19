The Miami Dolphins are the Happiest Fanbase in the NFL after Week 2! Dolphins fans took to social media after the game against the Patriots and their reaction was 22.50% positive – the most positive in the NFL!

Gambling.com has recorded the sentiments of fans on Twitter from the start of the football weekend to the last game of the week to determine which fans are the happiest after their team’s Week 2 action and which are the angriest.

Here is a ranking of the Top 10 Happiest Fans in the NFL after Week 2:

Rank Team Positive rating 1 Miami Dolphins 22.50% 2 Dallas Cowboys 21.50% 3 Kansas City Chiefs 20.50% 4 Las Vegas Raiders 19.70% 5 Seattle Seahawks 18.80% 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18% 7 Los Angeles Chargers 17.60% 8 Green Bay Packers 17.30% 9 Philadelphia Eagles 17.20% 10 Detroit Lions 17%

A here is a Top 10 ranking of the Angriest Fans in the NFL after Week 2:

Rank Team Negative rating 1 Buffalo Bills 20.30% 2 Denver Broncos 18.20% 3 Cleveland Browns 18.10% 4 Chicago Bears 18.00% 5 Cincinnati Bengals 17.70% 6 New England Patriots 17.30% 7 Indianapolis Colts 16.90% 8 New York Jets 16.60% 9 Los Angeles Chargers 16.40% 10 Las Vegas Raiders 15.20%

