Now that the NFL is in full swing, NFL fans are raring to get back to supporting their hometown teams – but which US cities are the biggest Dolphin supporters?
The team at USBettingReport.com reveals the Miami Dolphins’ top five most supportive fan bases across the nation and the world.
To uncover where you’ll find the most supporters for each NFL team, and if they’re actually from the hometown or not, the team has analyzed Instagram data using HypeAuditor, revealing each team’s top five supportive cities and countries based on their following.
And here’s the list of the five most supportive cities in America for the Dolphins:
|Cities
|Number of Followers
|Miami
|420,000
|New York City
|62,000
|Berlin
|26,000
|Los Angeles
|24,000
|Atlanta
|20,000
The data also revealed the top five most supportive countries:
|Country
|Number of followers
|United States of America
|1,274,000
|Brazil
|134,000
|Mexico
|62,000
|Canada
|60,000
|United Kingdom
|48,000
To find out more about the research, please visit: The Biggest NFL Hometown Supporters Revealed (usbettingreport.com)