Now that the NFL is in full swing, NFL fans are raring to get back to supporting their hometown teams – but which US cities are the biggest Dolphin supporters?

The team at USBettingReport.com reveals the Miami Dolphins’ top five most supportive fan bases across the nation and the world.

To uncover where you’ll find the most supporters for each NFL team, and if they’re actually from the hometown or not, the team has analyzed Instagram data using HypeAuditor, revealing each team’s top five supportive cities and countries based on their following.

And here’s the list of the five most supportive cities in America for the Dolphins:

Cities Number of Followers Miami 420,000 New York City 62,000 Berlin 26,000 Los Angeles 24,000 Atlanta 20,000

The data also revealed the top five most supportive countries:

Country Number of followers United States of America 1,274,000 Brazil 134,000 Mexico 62,000 Canada 60,000 United Kingdom 48,000

To find out more about the research, please visit: The Biggest NFL Hometown Supporters Revealed (usbettingreport.com)