During the intense clash between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, the NFL referees came under heavy criticism for their questionable calls and missed penalties on Sunday. While the referees were not solely responsible for the Dolphins’ 31-17 win, their performance left fans and players dissatisfied at Hard Rock Stadium.

A controversial moment unfolded when the referees penalized J.C. Jackson for interference in the end zone. It sparked disagreement, especially among Patriots fans, who saw it as a detrimental call for the game’s outcome. Additionally, the officials missed a helmet-to-helmet hit on DeVante Parker, and this led to his exit from the Week 8 matchup.

Even Daniel Ekuale, a Patriots defensive tackle recovering from a torn biceps injury, was frustrated with the officiating. He didn’t hold back and went to X (previously Twitter) to show his disapproval. He was direct, saying, “These refs are terrible smh,” and later, he was shocked, exclaiming, “Bruh what? WOWWW #Refs,” with a trash can emoji.

In contrast to Ekuale’s honesty, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stayed quiet about the officiating when reporters asked him after the game. He avoided the question and told reporters to ask the referees instead. He stressed that his opinion “doesn’t matter.”

The Patriots are looking ahead and are eager for better officiating when they play the Washington Commanders next Sunday. But given their ongoing challenges on the field, optimism is scarce this season in New England. Since the season in Foxboro, Massachusetts, is seen as a lost cause, Belichick and his team must focus on their strategy as the approaching NFL trade deadline looms next Tuesday.