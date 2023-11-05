On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. The Dolphins lose another big game vs a good team, and the narrative that they are “frauds” will continue to get louder after this game. We discuss why Miami continues to come up short in big games and seems so unprepared and what can be done to change it. We also go through the game and talk about the big plays that contributed to the loss. We give out some game balls, and discuss where Miami goes from here entering the bye week. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

