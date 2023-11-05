Xavien Howard is Active for today’s game vs Kansas City and should play. It will be the first time Howard and Jalen Ramsey will be on the field together at the same time in a game. Connor Williams is also active, but he was active last week and didn’t play so we will see if he actually is on the field today playing. Armstead was removed from IR and since Miami cut Brandon Pili to do that, it is expected he will start at Left Tackle.

